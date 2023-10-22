"That was the best thing that could ever happen to him" - WWE legend on The Undertaker's segment with top star (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently explained that The Undertaker chokeslamming Bron Breakker was meant to convey that the latter was finally ready for the big stage in WWE.

The Phenom appeared in the closing moments of the October 10 episode of NXT in his American Bada** avatar to confront Breakker. He then took down the youngster with a vicious Chokeslam to close the show. This drew mixed reactions from viewers as some believe Bron Breakker should have been made to look stronger, while others think he got a rub by sharing a ring with The Undertaker.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter mentioned that The Deadman should not have attacked Breakker. However, Teddy Long had a different viewpoint, saying the Chokeslam to the former NXT Champion has further solidified Breakker's chances to make it big in WWE.

"At the end, you gotta understand this business. At the end, what Undertaker did to him wasn't to kill him [Bron Breakker]. What Undertaker did to him was to establish him and let everybody know, 'This is the guy.' That's why that Chokeslam came in. That was his initiation. Not to kill him. So that was absolutely great. That didn't do nothing but make him stronger. I'm telling you, that's his initiation. That's the way Undertaker is saying, 'You're the guy.' Not to kill him. That was initiation. That was the best thing that could ever happen to him," Teddy Long said. [5:49 - 6:26]

Bill Apter thinks Paul Heyman would make for a great manager to Bron Breakker in WWE

Before Bron Breakker was confronted by The Undertaker on WWE NXT, he was in action against his long-time nemesis Carmelo Hayes at the show. While Breakker had Paul Heyman on his side, Hayes had John Cena to his support. A couple of weeks back on UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that he was impressed with Breakker and Heyman's pairing and would love to see the latter become his full-time manager on TV.

"I think it was a great idea to bring him back and have him go face-to-face with Bron Breakker because I think Bron Breakker is going to break into the main roster soon with Paul Heyman, and Heyman will be excellent for him. And I think we are gonna see, in the near future, Bron Breakker become a major star on the main roster," Bill Apter said. [22:16 - 22:44]

With WWE also planting seeds for Breakker's possible association with The Bloodline, it remains to be seen how things go down in the coming weeks.

