Hall of Famer says Paul Heyman would be an "excellent" on-screen manager for top WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker would make an entertaining on-screen pair if WWE went ahead in that direction.

The Wise Man was in Breakker's corner on this week's episode of NXT when the latter went to war with Carmelo Hayes in the headlining match of the night. The duo even appeared together in a segment earlier in the show, where Heyman praised the 25-year-old and teased him as the newest member of The Bloodline.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter mentioned it was a good idea to have The Undertaker have a face-off with Bron Breakker. The wrestling journalist also believes it was only a matter of time before Breakker was promoted to WWE's main roster, where he wants him to join forces with Heyman as his manager.

"I think it was a great idea to bring him back and have him go face-to-face with Bron Breakker because I think Bron Breakker is going to break into the main roster soon with Paul Heyman, and Heyman will be excellent for him. And I think we are gonna see, in the near future, Bron Breakker become a major star on the main roster." [22:16 - 22:44]

Bill Apter wants a feud between Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker in WWE

Elsewhere in the video, Bill Apter expressed his desire to see Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker lock horns in a dream match. The Hall of Famer explained that the feud could be centered around Reigns feeling insecure about Breakker's rise.

"You have a monster like Bron Breakker now making Roman Reigns insecure. That doesn't make him a babyface. It makes him, 'What's gonna happen between these two guys who hate each other?' and they are both rule breakers. What's gonna happen? I would love to see that," Bill Apter said. [27:45 - 28:03]

Facing a star of Reigns' magnitude could elevate Breakker's stock to unforeseen levels in WWE and make him a major force to be reckoned with on the main roster.

