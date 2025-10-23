"That can get somebody killed" - Wrestling legend warns WWE against using AI after Triple H's new hire (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager and Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about the use of AI in wrestling. The topic has been grabbing headlines recently.

WWE made a major hire recently, hiring their first AI employee. The promotion hired Cyrus Kowsari as Senior Director of Creative Strategy. Triple H introduced the new member to the creative staff, stating that he would lead the company's AI efforts. This comes after the company has decided to embed AI into their presentation and storylines.

During a recent episode of the Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy mentioned that using AI could possibly be dangerous for the company. The wrestling veteran highlighted the potential drawbacks of using technology without ethics. He recalled seeing an AI-generated video of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the ring. Long felt this was in bad taste, and such instances would keep increasing with the infiltration of AI in the business.

"I already just told you. It's dangerous. Anytime anybody can take somebody's head and put words in their mouth, and you're thinking it's them, that's pretty dangerous. That can get somebody killed. I saw something I thought was really distasteful to me. I saw where they did some kind of deal where they had Dr. King on WWE with the World title belt on and making comments, standing in a WWE ring. Why would you even add? Dr. King ain't got nothing to do with wrestling. So that's just very distasteful."

During the conversation, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter also spoke about the possibility of integrating AI with storylines.

He highlighted how this new trend could impact the product. He felt removing human touch was undesirable in the wrestling business, and the product would lose its essence.

