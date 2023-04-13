"That drives me crazy" - Hall of Famer on the one thing he loves about Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently opened up about the one aspect of Seth Rollins' wrestling style he likes the most.

The Visionary is one of WWE's best in-ring workers, who's always guaranteed to steal the show, no matter who he's pitted against. Rollins is adept at both WWE's style of wrestling, which is more methodical with lots of breathing space between moves, as well as indie style, which is much more fast-paced.

He brings the best of both worlds to the table and has become a favorite of many because of the same. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter praised Seth Rollins' athletic abilities.

He explained that whenever Rollins hopped onto the top rope during his matches and slammed his opponents down on the mat, it drove him "crazy."

"Seth Rollins is really good with that one. Rollins, he's somebody on that top rope, he hops up and slams them off. That drives me crazy," said Bill Apter (7:34 - 7:45)

Disco Inferno says Seth Rollins might be working fans

Ahead of WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes revealed in an interview that he and Seth Rollins almost came to blows backstage once. Later, The Messiah said he was more deserving of the main event spot at Mania than Cody.

This led to fans believing the two had legitimate real-life issues in the global juggernaut. However, Disco Inferno thinks Rollins might be fooling fans into believing he had issues with The American Nightmare.

"I'll say this, dude, you're getting worked by Rollins. Everything I talked that you're reporting that you think is like a shoot is because he's trying to make it to be reported thinks it's a shoot. So, Force Agrillo, you're a good fan because you believe what the wrestlers say and that's what we want fans to do, believe what the wrestlers say," Inferno said.

The former Universal Champion was in action at WrestleMania 39, where he defeated Logan Paul in a show-stealing contest.

