"That dude sucks!" - Former WWE champion sends a message after publicly slapping CM Punk

CM Punk was shockingly slapped by a former WWE United States Champion on Monday Night RAW. The talent in question, Logan Paul, sent an interesting message following the incident.

This week's episode of the Monday night show saw Logan Paul and CM Punk get into a verbal back-and-forth ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Things got even more heated in the end when The Maverick suddenly slapped Punk in the face and ran away from the ring.

The Second City Saint warned that Paul won't be able to run away when they are locked inside the Elimination Chamber and promised to destroy the latter.

Shortly after the segment, the WWE cameras caught Logan Paul walking to the backstage area and he was very pleased with his actions on RAW. He also took a major shot at CM Punk.

"Oh My God...The slap heard around the world. Somebody put me in Power Slap. My God that felt good. That dude sucks!" said Logan Paul.

WWE veteran comments on the CM Punk-Logan Paul segment on RAW

While speaking during the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said he didn't understand CM Punk not retaliating against Logan Paul after the slap.

The former WWE personality feels Punk won't let it go if such an incident occurs outside the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"I did not get the Logan Paul slaps him in the face. He was bleeding a little bit and he didn't try to retaliate at all. I did not understand that at all. Guys, if you go up to see Punk at a Chicago Blackhawks hockey game and you slap him across the face, I don't think he's going to let you walk away, man." [From 40:55 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk specifically targets Logan Paul in the Elimination Chamber match and tries to eliminate him early on.

