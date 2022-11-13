"That was embarrassing" - Twitter erupts as Roman Reigns buries former WWE Champion in epic promo

Roman Reigns was once again the talking point from SmackDown after his verbal evisceration of former WWE Champion Sheamus.

The SmackDown main event segment saw The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, make their way to the ring to bask in their recent glories. The Usos beat the New Day earlier in the night to cement themselves as the greatest tag team of the modern generation.

The Brawling Brutes, Ridge Holland and Butch, interrupted The Bloodline before Sheamus made his return to WWE. While speaking into the microphone, there were issues with the mic which momentarily cut off the Celtic Warrior while he spoke.

Roman Reigns improvised and asked Sheamus what he could do to the Tribal Chief if he couldn’t even get his microphone to work. It was a brilliantly delivered line and became one of the biggest talking points of the show. The promo sparked fans' hilarious reactions on social media, perceiving that Reigns buried the former WWE Champion.

James @OGBoy30 @TranquiloSZN Roman cooked him with that one line @TranquiloSZN Roman cooked him with that one line😂

Harley Goated Ws @HarleyIsADraw @TranquiloSZN Whoever is in control of the mic is going to have to deal with 3 angry fellas @TranquiloSZN Whoever is in control of the mic is going to have to deal with 3 angry fellas 😭

schwartzy™ @schwartzy2995 mic operator getting the split tonight @TranquiloSZN Honestly that was embarrassing but hilarious Roman just started cracking up which made me Crack up like no one took Sheamus seriously but thats the problem 🤣mic operator getting the split tonight @TranquiloSZN Honestly that was embarrassing but hilarious Roman just started cracking up which made me Crack up like no one took Sheamus seriously but thats the problem 🤣😩 mic operator getting the split tonight

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell thinks the Roman Reigns segment wasn't a botch

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, in the latest edition of Smack Talk, stated that the whole thing was set up and worked perfectly as they intended it to:

"Was it set up or was it not set up? But either way, it worked, and then Roman started laughing. That was funny, I liked that. But then of course they all hit the ring, had the big deal, and then they blew it off with McIntyre," said Dutch Mantell. [12:30-12:52]

Whether it was set up or not, it provided great entertainment to those in attendance and those watching at home. This promo will definitely be part of future highlight reels.

A major WarGames clash is looming in the near future and Drew McIntyre seems to be assisting The Brawling Brutes in their battle against The Bloodline. It seems certain that the men’s WarGames match will feature these two stables. With the caliber of talent involved, it is sure to be an absolute classic.

