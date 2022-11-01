Former WWE head writer Brian Gerwitz recently compared Bray Wyatt to a full-sized candy bar in your Halloween bag.

Brian was WWE's head writer for over a decade. He has worked with countless legendary wrestlers and published a book earlier this year detailing his time in the company.

Gerwitz is currently an executive producer on the Young Rock sitcom on NBC. Brian is also the senior vice president of creative development for The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions company.

Speaking with Steve Fall on NBC Ten Count, Brian compared Bray Wyatt to a full-sized Snickers bar in a Halloween bag.

“I don’t know how much money Bray Wyatt’s making, I don’t know blah-blah-blah, back in the day when he was ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. But to release [him], again to use the horrible Halloween bag, that is your giant Snickers in Bray Wyatt. That’s not like a little fun-sized piece. That is a full-grown piece. The guy is so talented and so dynamic that for me, to see him gone was nuts. I know in different presentations, you see like Karrion Kross and Scarlett and everything not even being paired together when he first came into WWE. Now you see that they are [together], it’s in Triple H’s vision, in terms of how they’re being presented right now." (H/T: WrestleZone)

Jim Cornette criticizes WWE for playing music during Bray Wyatt's promos

Jim Cornette recently discussed Bray Wyatt's return to the company and subsequent promos on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience.

The 61-year-old complimented Bray on his promo ability but felt that the theme song playing in the background was distracting.

"I will say again that this guy can talk, and he can talk convincingly, and he makes it sound like he's saying it. I don't know why they put the spooky background music behind the promo, because he's so real. That made it fake, like the old TNA sit-down interviews when they had the dramatic music underneath and it just killed the whole thing... Here's a guy talking real... where's the music coming from? Why do we need that? We don't. Just listen to the f*****g guy," said Cornette. [0:12-1:07]

Bray Wyatt returned to the company at the conclusion of the Extreme Rules premium live event in early October. He cut a promo last week on WWE SmackDown and was interrupted by a mysterious character named "Uncle Howdy".

It will be interesting to see how the storyline unfolds on the blue brand moving forward.

