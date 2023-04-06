"That was my goal" - WWE Hall Of Famer on why he wanted WWE over a rival company; why WWE chose not to sign him

Kurt Angle spoke about his return to WWE and choosing not to re-sign with IMPACT after his contract ended. The Olympic Gold Medalist also delved into Vince McMahon's apprehensions about signing him at the time.

Kurt Angle made his return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2017 after enjoying a great run in TNA and the independent circuit. Upon his return to the promotion, Angle was inducted into the Hall of Fame and was appointed as the General Manager of RAW.

A year later, the Olympian began wrestling a set of his final matches in WWE. During this time, he teamed up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, competed in the World Cup at Crown Jewel, and had many once-in-a-lifetime matches with other superstars.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 My man had that “Mom said y’all can’t go unless you take me” look on his face Kurt Angle was so happy to be part of The ShieldMy man had that “Mom said y’all can’t go unless you take me” look on his face Kurt Angle was so happy to be part of The Shield 😂😂 My man had that “Mom said y’all can’t go unless you take me” look on his face https://t.co/3CTKEmKjim

The former World Heavyweight Champion wrestled in his last match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. To the surprise of many fans, The Lone Wolf beat Angle, leaving the WWE Universe in a frenzy.

The Wrestling Machine spoke about why he decided to leave IMPACT and return to WWE in 2017.

"I wanted to return to WWE just because of the fans. I wanted to show my appreciation for them being hardcore fans while I was in WWE and when I crossed over to TNA, and then I wanted to come to WWE to finish my career. That was my goal, that's what I did." (h/t WrestlingInc)

While speaking about why he returned to the company, Kurt Angle explained that even though he wanted to sign the deal, Mr. McMahon wasn't interested. Angle said that the reason for Vince not wanting him was that he had a bad reputation due to his multiple DUIs, alcohol, and substance issues.

Who inducted Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Kurt Angle was a part of the Hall of Fame class of 2017. His historic career was appropriately celebrated by WWE, choosing John Cena as the man to induct Angle.

John Cena was one of Angle's biggest rivals. When the Ruthless Aggression Era was introduced, The Doctor of Thugonomics decided to make his mark in the company by stepping up to Angle and slapping him in the face.

The two clashed on many occasions, making Kurt Angle pivotal in John Cena's success today.

Will we see The Olympic Hero on WWE TV again? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes