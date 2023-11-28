"That is God-awful" - Vince Russo wants former champions to change their team name after dismal WWE RAW performance (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo poked fun at Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano after their match on RAW this week.

#DIY were in a tag team turmoil to decide the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They started the match against Alpha Academy. The duo won the match and even defeated Indus Sher on RAW.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo joked that the duo should change their name to DUI and have a gimmick where they would be drunk while wrestling. He felt that #DIY was a ridiculous name for the team and questioned how they couldn't come up with a better name.

"I told you, bro. They need to change their name to DUI. They're drunk while they're wrestling. That's over with me. What is #DIY? Can somebody tell me? Do it Yourself? What are they, handymen? What is that?" Russo continued, "Guess what? You don't have good ideas for the name of your tag team. That is God-awful. Do it Yourself? Come on, bro." [38:53 onwards]

#DIY couldn't prevail in the Tag Team Turmoil match this week and lost to eventual winners The Creed Brothers. It will be interesting to see what's next for the two former NXT Tag Team Champions on the main roster.

