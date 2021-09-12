"That hurts me" – Former WWE Champion unhappy with Zelina Vega match being cut from SmackDown

WWE legend Mick Foley isn't happy about WWE cutting Zelina Vega's match from the MSG edition of SmackDown.

This week's SmackDown aired from the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City. It featured big stars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Becky Lynch. WWE ended up cutting a Women's tag team match featuring Zelina Vega due to time issues.

On social media, the outrage over Zelina's match being cut was massive. Fans are aware of the fact that Zelina's father passed away on 9/11 two decades ago.

For you, always.

No matter what.

I love you dad.

I hope I make you proud. pic.twitter.com/5ohrWF5Uqj — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) September 11, 2021

Speaking about the controversy, Foley took to Twitter to extend his support for Zelina. He said it hurt him that WWE didn't find time for Zelina on the show, and told Zelina to stay strong. Check out the tweet below:

So @TheaTrinidad’s match was cut for time at @TheGarden on the eve of 9/11?



That hurts ME - I can only imagine how Thea felt. Stay strong, my friend. https://t.co/CYZWWoqRAP — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 12, 2021

Zelina Vega wasn't happy about her snub as well

Zelina was scheduled to team up with Carmella in a tag team match against Liv Morgan and Toni Storm. Three of the women featured in the match later posted tweets expressing their disappointment over not being included on the card.

Zelina was let go by WWE last year before returning about two months ago. Ever since her return, Zelina has competed in eight matches and has yet to score a win. Vega opened up about her WWE return in an interview with Digital Spy:

"Well, I think more than anything, WWE has always been a place that I felt like I had some kind of unfinished business with. For me, as a kid, you're, like, I want to be a champion and there are so many things you want to accomplish. Coming back, I set my eyes on the SmackDown Women's Championship. That's what I'm focused on the most and seeing where that takes me. After Bianca vs. Sasha, who knows. Will it be Bianca that remains champion or will it be Sasha? Either one, I'm coming after them and I can't wait for that," Zelina Vega said.

Also Read

What are your thoughts? Do you agree with Mick Foley's comments about WWE snubbing Zelina Vega from SmackDown?

Edited by Abhinav Singh