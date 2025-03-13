"That was my idea" - Injured WWE Superstar was behind receiving a "dangerous" move from Randy Orton

Randy Orton has returned to the fold, making his comeback at the 2025 Elimination Chamber on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, JD McDonagh, who has been sidelined with an injury for some time, recently revealed that he suggested performing a dangerous move in coordination with The Viper.

At the 2023 WWE Survivor Series, the team of Dominik Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and McDonagh faced Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Orton in the Men's WarGames Match. In the closing moments of the multi-man contest, Zayn and Rollins tossed The Irish Ace off the top cage, only to be met with a vicious RKO from The Apex Predator.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the 34-year-old WWE star disclosed that he originally suggested a moonsault off the WarGames cage, but Charlotte Flair had already received that idea. JD McDonagh then proposed a Super RKO from the cage's top:

"That was my idea. My first idea was I was gonna to moonsault off the cage, and they [WWE] said, 'No, you can't do that. Charlotte's [Flair] gonna do that.' I said, 'Okay, well then in that case, I have a slightly more dangerous suggestion.' 'What?' I said, 'Super RKO,'" he said.

During the WarGames match, as Randy Orton approached, The Irish Ace reflected on previous bumps, decided to commit, and positioned himself for the RKO, which was executed perfectly:

"I thought about all those bumps that I took. I was, 'Okay, just do it like that. Just put your hands behind your back and leave your head out there for something for him to grab,' and, yeah, thank God it came off great," McDonagh added. [From 35:44 to 37:09]

You can watch the full interview below:

JD McDonagh gives an update on his condition after sustaining a scary injury on WWE RAW

The Import Killer was in action on the January 27, 2025, edition of RAW. He and his Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, faced Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders for the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

At one point during the contest, JD McDonagh's head struck the edge of the announcer's desk. Later, on social media, the star shared that he suffered broken ribs and punctured lungs. Despite this, he continued that match.

In the same interview on the INSIGHT podcast, The Irish Ace revealed that he overcame the initial difficulties of his injury and that his lungs and ribs were now healthy:

"Time heals all. I wasn’t like this the first week or two after, but I’m feeling a lot better now. [I’m feeling] pretty good. My lungs are good. My ribs are good. I’m just kind of waiting for the bones to knit back together before they clear me," McDonagh said.

Fans will have to wait and see if the former WWE World Tag Team Champion will return to in-ring action leading up to this year's WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

