"That was just horrible" - Teddy Long recalls his match with WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

While Teddy Long is well appreciated for his work in WWE, there is one segment involving himself that he still feels was subpar ar best.

In the 2005 Survivor Series pay-per-view, Vince McMahon had booked a match between Teddy Long and Eric Bischoff. The bout happened when Teddy and Eric were the General Managers of SmackDown and RAW respectively. Given the lack of in-ring experience, it came as no surprise that the match was less than well-recieved.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long recalled the match while laughing about the experience.

"That was just horrible, that was just horrible. Thank God for the Boogeyman, he come and saved the day... 'Cause I was so nervous, I don't know what happened, what I am doing, you know. Lord I can't mess up, this is gonna wring me out. I just wanted that to get over with man." [5:18 onwards]

He also talked about Vince McMahon's reaction afrer the match.

"He was laughing. Ya, it was really entertaining." [5:55 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

The WWE Hall of Famer also spoke about the chances of AJ Lee returning to action

Teddy Long thinks that the time is not right for AJ Lee to return to wrestling, despite fans believing it may be in the works already.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE veteran stated:

"I think you are just jumping the gun. I don't think the girls are gonna be involved at all. Not right now. Not gonna say never, but not right now. Because there is too much that they can get out of those guys. They don't really need to involve the girls. There is so much there that they can do without 'em... Why waste that? Save that for later, and that may pull you out of the hole." [8:37 onwards]

Whether the WWE Hall of Famer is right or not is something only time will tell.