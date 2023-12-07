"That legit almost made me vomit", "The absolute lowest point of Roman career" - WWE Universe disgusted with controversial Roman Reigns segment

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and is one of the biggest crowd pullers for the promotion. However, this was not the case back in 2019 when WWE tried its best to put him over as a face. One such segment took place on SmackDown four years ago that the fans cringe at even now.

Roman Reigns has been off WWE TV since beating LA Knight at Crown Jewel a few weeks ago. He is set to return to SmackDown soon enough, given that he is rumored to defend his title at Royal Rumble. It seems likely that he will be challenged by Randy Orton since he chose to be on SmackDown to exact revenge on The Bloodline.

Before Roman Reigns became the Tribal Chief, he was referred to as The Big Dog back in 2019. One of his greatest rivals at the time was Baron Corbin, who, for the longest time, was the last person to pin Reigns before Jey Uso did at Money In The Bank. In a segment during their rivalry, Corbin poured dog food all over Reigns after tying him to the ring post.

Expand Tweet

Many in the WWE Universe couldn't believe their eyes at the time and have reflected on the moment from four years ago, sharing how unhappy they were with the segment.

The WWE Universe has spoken

When will Roman Reigns return to SmackDown?

The WWE Universe has been waiting to see their Tribal Chief return to SmackDown. Roman Reigns has been missing in action since retaining his championship against LA Knight.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton signed with the blue brand and ensured that Reigns heard him loud and clear. He then laid Jimmy Uso out with an RKO before signing on the dotted line and sending out a message to the Tribal Chief.

WWE's social media handle confirmed that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will return to the blue brand on the December 15th episode.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.