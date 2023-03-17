"That mindset is not gonna change" - Former WWE personality slams Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently slammed WWE and Vince McMahon for not changing their "mindset" over the years despite the changing taste of the viewers.

Russo is one of the most influential figures in WWE history, having been the head writer during the Attitude Era, the company's most successful period. As such, it's safe to say Russo knows a thing or two about the audience's pulse.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained how Vince McMahon was adamant about doing things his own way from the beginning. He mentioned that though fans were receptive to everything presented to them back in the day, things have changed now.

Vince Russo added that the dwindling ratings of the promotion's programming are indicative of how fans tune out if they don't like what they are watching.

"From Day 1; Vince is doing this for 40 years or something. Vince's mentality was always, 'I'm going to cook this; I'm going to serve it to and you're going to eat it, whether you like it or not. That's always been his mentality. Now, this is the funny part about this. Over the years, look what's happening! Less and less people are eating it. So that mentality might have worked in 1980. In 2023, they ain't eating it. They ain't like it, they ain't watching it and that's what the numbers are telling you. But the problem is; that mindset is not gonna change," said Russo. [10:56 - 11:46]

Check out the full video below:

Former WWE star Brad Maddox recalls Vince McMahon kicking him out of the building

In a recent interview, Brad Maddox recalled the time when Vince McMahon kicked him out of the arena in a fit of rage in 2015.

The former WWE star disclosed that while coming out for one of the dark matches, he called the Indianapolis crowd "'co*ky pr*cks." This didn't go down well with McMahon, who sent him home after the incident.

"I had a singles dark match before the show and I cut a promo on my way out to the ring, and I called the Indianapolis crowd 'co*ky pr*cks'at the end of my promo. He kicked me out of the building. It was a dark match before RAW... or it was before SmackDown, 'cause Vince never watches sh*t before SmackDown starts, so it was weird that he was even watching. But he saw that and sent me home. And the next day, Carrano called me, and told me," said Maddox.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Remember when WWE really tried (and ultimately failed) to make anyone care about Brad Maddox? Remember when WWE really tried (and ultimately failed) to make anyone care about Brad Maddox? https://t.co/G6dEOqECbM

Following the incident, Brad Maddox was released from WWE and is yet to be welcomed back by the global juggernaut.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes