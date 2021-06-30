"That was never a factor in meeting her " - Aiden English comments on being part of the Guerrero family (Exclusive)

Former WWE superstar Aiden English, aka "Drama King" Matt, joined Dr. Chris Featherstone on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

Aiden English answered various questions during the live Q&A session, and one of them was about him being a part of the legendary Guerrero family.

Aiden English met Eddie and Vickie Guerrero's daughter, Shaul Guerrero, for the first time when they were together in WWE's developmental system in 2012. Aiden and Shaul dated for a while and got engaged in 2014 before getting married in January 2016.

English is no stranger to questions about the Guerrero family as he tackles the topic in almost every interview.

Aiden English stated that he often gets asked the question from a fan's perspective. According to the former WWE star, people think it's a mark-out moment for him to be in an esteemed wrestling family with legendary figures like Gory, Eddie, and Chavo Guerrero.

Aiden English made a strong statement by saying that the Guerreros are his family and not some wrestling gimmick. The former NXT Tag Team Champion added that he never dated Shaul, intending to get into the Guerrero household.

As revealed by the Drama King himself, Aiden English fell in love with Shaul Guerrero's confidence, sense of humor, cleverness, and of course, her beauty.

"Umm, how has it been to be a part of the Guerrero family? This is always such an awkward question because I think it is one of these things fans ask from like a fan perspective. Like, 'Oh, the family of Gory Guerrero, Eddie Guerrero, and Chavo Guerrero. Oh, it must be like so! I always feel like people are asking me if it may be so cool, and like, forgive the kind of terminology but a mark-out kind of moment. But for me, it's family and not a gimmick, fam. This is my wife's family, and that was never a factor in meeting her and dating her and falling for each other and stuff like that," Aiden English noted.

"It's, of course, an honor" - Aiden English

English considers it an honor to be involved in the Guerrero family legacy, and the star's relationship with his in-laws has nothing to do with the wrestling business.

"So, it's, of course, an honor just to be able to communicate and be a part of any family that has such a legacy. But to me, it's less of a business and a wrestling thing, and it's just, my mother-in-law and my sister-in-law and, you know, uncles and stuff, in-laws. It's just, it's a good family, and I don't even think about the wrestling side of it. I think about Thanksgiving and Christmas and stuff," English said.

In case you missed it, Aiden English also revealed how he started dating Shaul Guerrero, and you can read all about the story right here.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the UnSKripted video.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Daniel Wood