"That's what really drew me to her" - Aiden English reveals how he started dating a former WWE star (Exclusive)

The most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted had Aiden English, aka Drama King Matt, as the guest of honor. The former WWE star touched upon various topics during the engaging Q&A session.

Aiden English is happily married to Eddie Guerrero's daughter, Shaul Guerrero, who was contracted between 2010 and 2014 by WWE. In fact, Shaul (under the Raquel Diaz moniker) was pushed really well during her time in WWE's developmental system, FCW, where she held the Women's Championship for 197 days, even facing Paige during her run.

Shaul Guerrero had to leave WWE due to a severe eating disorder, but she met the love of her life while working for the company.

Aiden English revealed that he first met Shaul at FCW in 2012. He recalled Guerrero developing rapidly as a performer in Florida Championship Wrestling and also dating someone else at the time.

English noted that Shaul had to take a break from wrestling due to an eating disorder, and he only interacted with her extensively once she returned.

FCW had rebranded to NXT by the time Shaul was back, and that's when she began to get closer to Aiden English.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion revealed that he was enamored by Shaul's confidence, beauty, and sense of humor, among various other things.

Shaul Guerrero had to, unfortunately, check herself into rehab to address the eating disorder. However, Aiden English and Guerrero's relationship continued to grow, and before they knew it, the wrestlers began dating.

"So, we met originally in FCW. When I first came down in early 2012. She was there. She was doing very well. But at the time, she was dating someone else, and she was kind of struggling with it; she has been public about it, her eating disorder, and everything like that. She was struggling with that. So, we didn't really connect there. We communicated. You know, we interacted a few times and got along, and that's when I started to like her. In fact, ladies and gentlemen, never underestimate talent being the most, talent and confidence being more attractive than anything physical. Like, she was confident, she was funny, she was clever. That's what really drew me to her, and she was very, very pretty," stated English.

"But, so yeah, then she went home to kind of take care of herself. She got herself into rehab to address the eating disorder and everything, and when she came back to NXT, we had already moved to Orlando, Performance Center. When she came back for that, that's when we met, and kind of umm, and kind really started talking and when we first started dating," English recalled.

"This year has been incredibly hard for us" - Aiden English talks about the hardships in marriage

Shaul Guerrero and Aiden English tied the knot in January 2016, and the former SmackDown superstar opened up about completing five years as a married man.

He admitted that the couple have had their ups and downs, and 2021 has notably not been too kind. However, despite the struggles, Aiden English knows that Shaul Guerrero is the woman he will spend the rest of his life with, and he is glad to wake up next to her every day.

"Yeah, January of 2016. It's good, man. It's a good feeling, one, like, it was so easy at the beginning because it was just like, 'you know you found your person' kind of thing. Everything felt easy. We wanted like we didn't have to work to see each other; we wanted to see each other all the time. And don't get me wrong, in the years since and in marriage, we've had our share of struggles. Especially this year has been incredibly hard for us, but, at the end of the day, even on your worst day that that's the person you want to go to bed with and wake up to, and that's how you know you have your person. So, we're doing very well," added English.

Aiden English also spoke honestly about the infamous storyline affair with Lana during the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. You can read his comments on that topic HERE.

