"That is the perfect spot for him" - Former WWE manager is a big fan of JBL and Baron Corbin's pairing on RAW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently stated that WWE picked the perfect spot for JBL on RAW by pairing him with Baron Corbin.

On the Monday night show's October 17th edition, the former WWE Champion was revealed to be The Lone Wolf's on-screen manager. It has rejuvenated Corbin's character, whose Happy Corbin gimmick had grown stale. With JBL on his side, the former Intercontinental Champion has accumulated win after win, beating talents like Dolph Ziggler, Johnny Gargano, and more.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised WWE for their latest creative decision. The wrestling veteran also feels the WWE Hall of Famer should have a free hand to go out and speak his mind.

Mantell recalled how JBL used to generate heat from fans through his promo segments in the prime of his career:

"I think they picked the perfect spot for John Bradshaw [Layfield]. Let him go out there and run that mouth... because I have been in places with him when he got to talking, and he'd be talking loud, and he wouldn't be talking wrestling. He would be talking something else, and people would get irritated with him just by him talking about something they didn't really care about," said Dutch.

The former WWE manager thinks JBL and Baron Corbin could work wonders as a unit and become an act the viewers would love to hate.

"But he's such a know-it-all, and 'it's this way and this way' and blah blah blah, and he was making jokes. Put him behind that mic for Corbin; that is the perfect spot for him. And I think him and Corbin, as a unit, would have massive heat on them," added Mantell. (2:24 - 3:09)

Bill Apter also thinks highly of WWE legend JBL

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta a couple of weeks ago, Bill Apter shared his feelings about JBL's return to RAW.

The veteran journalist thought the WWE Hall of Famer was a great addition to the show. His pairing with Corbin could help the latter become a main-event act.

"JBL has brought the wonderful flavor of an old school loudmouth manager to Monday Night RAW and it's a welcome arrival for sure. No knock on Corbin, but with a master talker named JBL with him, it will propel him to a level he could not achieve on his own," said Apter.

Apart from his on-screen role, JBL has also made his presence felt in the commentary box during Baron Corbin's matches on RAW.

