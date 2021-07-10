"That is a perfect story" - Hall of Famer comments on Roman Reigns' potential match against longtime rival at WrestleMania 38

One of the biggest rivalries of the past few years was between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The two men have battled in multiple high-profile matches over the years, with Lesnar coming out on top in most cases.

However, a lot has changed in recent memory. Brock Lesnar's trusted advocate, Paul Heyman, became the 'special counsel' for Roman Reigns on Smackdown last year. The Beast Incarnate has not been seen on television since WrestleMania 36.

There have been multiple rumors of WWE waiting for the perfect time to execute a Brock Lesnar comeback. The company reportedly wants his return feud to be with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. On the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently spoke about a possible clash between the two men at WrestleMania 38.

''The obvious main event that I would like to see is Brock against Roman, just for the Heyman response, and whose side Paul Heyman will be on. That is a perfect story, a quintessential WWE storyline that will play out week after week and with paul working so closely with Roman and his history will Brock, I think they will come up with some very intriguing stuff,'' said Bully Ray.

Bully Ray reveals why Brock Lesnar needs to return for a big match against Roman Reigns

Bully Ray talked about the existing WWE roster and whether they have the star power to bring in a large number of fans at WrestleMania 38. He said that even though the roster features immensely talented in-ring performers, WWE needs big stars like Brock Lesnar to sell tickets.

Some fans have wanted Lesnar to return and feud with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. However, there seem to be no such plans right now.

Would you like to see The Beast Incarnate face Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

