"That pi**es me off" - The Undertaker angry over fan incident involving Rhea Ripley 

WWE legend The Undertaker has opened up about an incident involving Rhea Ripley from last year that left him angry. In the incident, The Nightmare was mobbed by 'fans' who wanted her autograph.

Last year, a video surfaced in which Rhea Ripley was giving autographs to fans at an airport. She was visibly exhausted and even asked the fans at one point if she could leave. The video left Wrestling Twitter enraged, and Ripley received massive support on social media.

The Undertaker recently appeared on Busted Open and shared his thoughts on the incident. The Deadman had the following to say:

"If I'm by myself traveling, minus my family, I try to be as accommodating as I possibly can to my fans. It's part of it. I have never ever considered those people to be fans. They're trying to make a buck. It drives me absolutely crazy. I saw something online where Rhea Ripley gets caught at the check-in counter and this guy is just handing her picture after picture after picture after picture. I'm talking to Rhea through the thing that I'm watching and I'm like just turn around. That pi**es me off. Everybody knows what it feels like at 6 AM trying to catch a flight. That sh*t drives me absolutely crazy." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

The Undertaker has big praise for Rhea Ripley

The Nightmare is currently out with an injury.

A few weeks ago, The Phenom shared his honest thoughts about the former Women's World Champion on his Six Feet Under podcast and had nothing but praise for her.

"She's [Rhea Ripley] really coming into her own! She's obviously had a nice year, but I think she's only scratched the surface of how good she's going to be," he said.

The Undertaker acknowledged that Ripley had an incredibly successful year and added that she is bound to do well in the future. Ripley recently vacated her title due to a real-life injury.

What are your thoughts on Taker's comments about the incident involving Ripley?

