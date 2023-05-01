"That was pretty much like a shoot promo" - Teddy Long is impressed by former WWE star's Twitter rant (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently praised Chavo Guerrero for tweets where he seemed to be taking shots at Rey Mysterio until he revealed it was a work.

The former ECW Champion became a big talking point a few days back when he went on a Twitter rant criticizing Rey Mysterio. Chavo wrote that he was sick of the WWE Hall of Famer paying tribute to his uncle, the late great Eddie Guerrero, and claimed the two were never really close in real life.

Just as fans began to slam Chavo Guerrero for his comments, he sent out another tweet, saying he was trying to showcase how a heel needs to work. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long had a good laugh over the situation.

The former SmackDown General Manager stated that he loved working with Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, and Chavo in the past.

"Let me speak on that, and I swear, my thinking too, especially since you read the last one; then I can see where Chavo [Guerrero] is going with this. I love all three of them. I have worked with all three of them. They were super great to me. Eddie, Rey, Chavo; I had a great time with all of them, and when you were reading them and, my thoughts were this. What the company was doing, I mean no harm to Eddie Guerrero or trying to harm the name," said Teddy Long

Furthermore, Teddy Long added that the situation reminded him of the rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, where they fought for Dominik Mysterio's custody. He also mentioned how Chavo Guerrero's tweets were like a shoot promo for blurring the lines between kayfabe and reality.

"They just went back and rehashed the story that they did earlier, where they tried to say Eddie was really Rey's son's father. And that really worked back then because it was family, and people could relate to that stuff. And I think what they just did was they took that and tweaked it a little bit and just went back with the same storyline, but the new characters were Dominik and his father. So Chavo is great. That was pretty much like a shoot promo," added Teddy Long. [5:10 - 6:16]

Konnan thinks Chavo Guerrero wants a WWE return

Rey Mysterio's close friend and the man who inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame, Konnan, wasn't pleased with Chavo's tweets. He claimed that the 52-year-old was trying to make noise so that WWE would bring him back into the fold.

“I think that one of two things happened here. Either he made that comment just to kind of and create a buzz and a lot of people said ‘hey, not a good look,’ which it wasn’t and now he’s walking it back. Or he’s like ‘you know what? If I can get this in enough media sites like the New York Post’—that’s a pretty credible place I guess—‘maybe WWE will say that they can bring Chavo into the mix,” said Konnan.

Rey Mysterio hasn't opened up yet about Chavo Guerrero's tweets, and it remains to be seen if this results in a feud between the two down the line.

