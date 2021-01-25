"That is ridiculous, that is stupid, that is silly"- Vince Russo finds popular WWE move unrealistic

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently had a chat with SK Wrestling's Lee Walker and opened up on hating a popular pro-wrestling match spot.

Vince Russo had a lot to say about the current state of pro-wrestling in his chat with Lee Walker and talked about a spot that he finds too unrealistic for his tastes. The spot involves a wrestler on their knees, taking a series of kicks to their chest. The move has been effectively used by WWE veteran Daniel Bryan.

"I'm a normal guy. I'm on TV, I got my remote in my hand, last night I come across this wrestling show. Okay, I'm not a wrestling fan, let me see what this is. First thing I see, is a guy on his knees, with his hands by his side, allowing himself to get kicked in the chest five straight times. So, as a regular television viewer, I'm watching this, and I'm like, 'Who would do that?' Like, who would not try to defend themselves and just get kicked in the chest five times? Bro, goodbye, that is unrealistic, that is ridiculous, that is stupid, that is silly, goodbye, I'm no longer going to be watching the show," said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo clearly isn't a fan of the said spot

Vince Russo made it absolutely clear that he hates the spot where a wrestler simply lies down on his knees and takes a series of kicks to the chest. The spot has been used on countless occasions over the years and has always been effective in pumping the crowds up.

Daniel Bryan has used the move for the better part of his WWE career and dubbed it as "Yes Kicks".

