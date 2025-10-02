"That's atrocious!" - Wrestling veteran outrages by WWE's lack of planning for John Cena's farewell tour (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about John Cena's upcoming match. The star is scheduled to face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.

Styles and Cena have had several historic battles in the past. They battled back in Money in the Bank and SummerSlam in 2016 and then again at Royal Rumble 2017. With the Cenation Leader finishing up his farewell tour, the WWE Universe wanted to see the two legends lock up one last time. WWE booked the match for the upcoming PLE, and since then, the Phenomenal One has been trying to build up the match with scathing promos against John Cena.

During this week's episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer was irate with the lack of planning. He felt the match was happening just because the fans demanded for it. He noted that WWE's original plans fell off when The Rock never showed up after Elimination Chamber. However, Russo explained that should have pushed the creative team to come up with better booking.

"I swear, it almost sickens me that they had absolutely no plan for Cena's farewell. They're pulling out this match from their backside because the internet wrestling community wants it because it will be great wrestling. I will give them the benefit of the doubt. It is crystal clear, something happened with The Rock. Cena turned heel, Rock never showed up again. So there's no question something went south. Listen, you can't plan on something going south." He continued, "That's when you go to plan B. Especially if plan A goes south, you're gonna put extra effort on plan B. So we've seen them turn Cena back babyface for no reason, no nothing. And now, in his farewell tour with six dates or something, we're booking him in good wrestling matches. That's atrocious! That is absolutely atrocious."

John Cena and AJ Styles will collide in what could easily become an instant classic. It will be interesting to see how John Cena fares after his brutal match against Brock Lesnar.

