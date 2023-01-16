Axel Tischer, formerly known as Alexander Wolfe in WWE, recently discussed what led to his faction's downfall and Eric Young's potential return to the company.

Wolfe was part of the popular SAnitY faction in WWE NXT, but they were unable to find success on the main roster. After the group disbanded, Alexander moved to the now-defunct NXT UK brand and the 36-year-old claimed that it saved his career.

Speaking to Steve Fall on NBC Ten Count, Wolfe said he knew the group was buried following their 3-on-1 Handicap match against The Miz on the April 2nd, 2019 edition of SmackDown. The former WWE Champion defeated each member of the group to further his storyline with Shane McMahon at the time.

"To the NXT UK thing, that was career-saving for me because we’d [SAnitY] been dead in the water in the main event. Just losing to The Miz, one against three. So nothing against The Miz. Awesome guy and very creative. To this day, one of the most constant superstars there but, his character’s not really a badass so beating three psychos, big achievement in my mind. But, you do what you’re gonna do, you have to be a professional. In that case, we knew that’s the burial right there now."[H/T:Post Wrestling]

Axel Tischer on Eric Young returning to WWE

Eric Young was written off of IMPACT Wrestling's television in December and is rumored to be returning to WWE.

As of now, Nikki Cross remains the only member of SAnitY still on the roster. Tischer said that he had heard rumors about Eric Young's return to the company and jokingly said that he had not heard back from him following his "stabbing" on IMPACT Wrestling.

"I have heard about rumors (of Eric Young heading back to WWE) but first, I checked if E.Y. is okay and he didn’t respond yet so we’ll see if he’s still alive or not (after being ‘stabbed’ on IMPACT on AXS)."

Axel went on to thank wrestling fans for keeping SAnitY alive and noted that there is still a possibility for a reunion down the line.

"I’m also very grateful that people want to see that act get a second chance, just relive that and everything so, and it’s very dear to my heart. SAnitY in general was my breakout and yeah, is there room? I don’t know. Is there an opportunity? Maybe, because never say never in professional wrestling," said Tischer. [H/T:Post Wrestling]

Following his release from the company, Eric Young had a lot to say about former CEO Vince McMahon. Time will tell if Eric's return to WWE goes as planned now that McMahon has returned to a position of power.

Would you like to see SAnitY get another chance on the main roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

