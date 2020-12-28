"That’s called appointment television" - Eric Bischoff criticizes WWE and AEW programming

Eric Bischoff has criticized AEW and WWE for putting it out "appointment television". The former WCW supremo was speaking about the nWo, the legendary faction that ruled WCW in the 90s, and how the company generated interest for their storyline. He said that WWE and AEW fail in the aspect of creating a good story as they advertise storylines before it appears on television.

Eric Bischoff was the head of WCW during the promotion's heyday in the mid-90s, and defeated WWE in the ratings war for 83 weeks straight.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff detailed the reason why the nWo storyline was so successful and how it wouldn't work in present-day pro wrestling. He bemoaned the fact that the likes of WWE and AEW advertise storylines days before they are shown on television.

"That’s called appointment television. That’s why you’re live. And when whether it’s WWE or AEW, there I go I said I wasn’t gonna name them, but here we go, when I see them advertising something that really doesn’t have any story, there’s no buildup, there’s no journey involved, you’re just advertising a match. There’s not a story, the draw isn’t big enough on its own so what do we do? Oh let’s just promote it. Let’s make sure the audience knows what we’re gonna do. Well how about not? How about instead of that, how about creating a really good story that feels like it’s combusting spontaneously before your eyes in the moment?" says Eric Bischoff. (H/T WrestleZone)

Eric Bischoff said that WCW capitalized on live television which is the reason for nWo being as great as it was. He also revealed that the process in the nWo storyline made it engrossing television.

Eric Bischoff in WCW

Eric Bischoff joined WCW in 1991 as an announcer and steadily rose up the ranks, becoming Executive Producer and then Executive Vice President. He later became the President of WCW.

Eric Bischoff also played a character on-screen in WCW as a manager in the nWo. He was later removed from his management role in the company, and then later tried to buy the company, which was not successful, following which WWE bought WCW.