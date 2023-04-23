"That's when you can feel them the most" - WWE official mesmerized by special aspect of Gunther's entrance on SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Intercontinental Champion Gunther defended his title against Xavier Woods. His entrance for the match left WWE referee Jessika Carr mesmerized.

As part of Imperium in NXT and NXT UK, Gunther had one of the most iconic entrance themes in WWE. The Symphony No. 9 in E Minor made their entrances worth watching each time.

The Ring General is currently using a new theme known as "Prepare To Fight." However, that too makes his entrance worth watching each time.

This past Friday, when he walked out for his Intercontinental Championship defense, WWE gave him a classic match entrance. The lights were turned off before he came out, and he was followed by a spotlight for the ring.

The entrance made it much more exciting and gave the match that big-fight feel. It was similar to his entrances for championship defenses in NXT UK.

Jessika Carr found the entrance mesmerizing and took to Twitter to express her feelings about the same.

Here is what she wrote:

"Reflecting on last night; one of my favorite things about work is old school championship introductions. The lights go dark, and even if it’s harder to see the crowd, that’s when you can feel them the most," the WWE referee wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Jessika Carr @WWELadyRefJess Reflecting on last night; one of my favorite things about work is old school championship introductions. The lights go dark, and even if it’s harder to see the crowd, that’s when you can feel them the most. Reflecting on last night; one of my favorite things about work is old school championship introductions. The lights go dark, and even if it’s harder to see the crowd, that’s when you can feel them the most. https://t.co/cbQgPKVjAt

The Imperium leader successfully retained his title at the show and is closing in on the one-year mark as the champion.

An injured WWE Superstar could return to face Gunther

Gunther made quick work of Xavier Woods after toying around with him for some time on SmackDown. He threw him around like a ragdoll toward the end of the contest before making him pass out to a submission hold.

While Woods lost the match on Friday, the storyline between him and Imperium may not have come to an end.

A recent report suggests that the feud between The New Day and Imperium could continue, leading to Big E’s return to take on The Ring General.

"Despite a loss to Gunther on #Smackdown, one long term backstage pitch has seen Xavier Woods and a fully healed Big E and Kofi Kingston feuding with Imperium once the New Day are ready to return. The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

Big E has been out with an injury ever since he was dropped on his neck by Ridge Holland. However, the former WWE Champion has made good progress in recent months and could return to the ring soon.

A rivalry between the two big men would take the company by storm if it materializes.

Do you want to see Big E vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Title down the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

