"That s*cks" - Drew McIntyre details horrific WWE RAW injury; promises to turn CM Punk "to dust" at Bash in Berlin

Drew McIntyre recently disclosed the injuries he suffered following an attack by CM Punk on WWE RAW two weeks ago. McIntyre also promised to turn his rival "to dust" when they face each other at Bash in Berlin at the end of the month.

Punk and McIntyre are set to clash in a Strap Match at WWE's first premium live event in Germany. The stipulation came to be after The Second City Saint attacked The Scottish Warriors with a belt on the August 12th edition of the red brand. The match was made official last Monday.

McIntyre was a recent guest on the Notsam Wrestling podcast with Sam Roberts. The former WWE Champion was not a fan of Punk's attack since he suffered welts on his back. He also made fun of his rival's stature, claiming that he would turn him "to dust" once he gets to whip him during their Strap Match at Bash in Berlin.

"After feeling the belt last week, that s*cks. Oh my goodness, parents never do that to your kids. That is wrong, but the thing is I can take it. I had the marks on me but when someone my size is going to get his retribution, cause he's going to get that back. Imagine what I'm going to do to Punk when I start whipping him. He's going to turn to dust," McIntyre said. [From 09:46 to 10:07]

In addition to Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk Strap Match, WWE Bash in Berlin has four more advertised bouts currently. The PLE will be held at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany on August 31.

Drew McIntyre praises CM Punk's in-ring ability

Despite the animosity between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, The Scottish Warrior praised The Straight Edge Superstar for still having "it" in the ring. McIntyre told Sam Roberts at the Fanatics Fest how surprised he is that Punk could still go in the ring despite his age and recent injuries.

"Honestly, I've been in the ring with the best of the best in the past 10 years. He still ranks right up there, as much as I take the p*ss, rightfully so. He still can get it done in the ring, but most of all, he just refuses to give up, which is like Christmas for me because I know fine well that he won't stop until his heart does, and I have no problem with making that happen," McIntyre said in the video above. [From 03:24 to 03:44]

Drew McIntyre defeated CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam with Seth Rollins as the Special Guest Referee. McIntyre thought that the rivalry was over, but Punk still has revenge on his mind as he wants his bracelet back.

