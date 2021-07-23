"That's not cool" - Jim Ross feels WWE Hall of Famer will not be known for his wrestling, much like Chris Benoit

The latest episode of Jim Ross' 'Grilling JR' podcast with Conrad Thompson revolved around the WCW Invasion show from 2001.

The veteran announcer took a detour during the episode and spoke about the legacy of Terry "Bam Bam" Gordy.

The Fabulous Freebirds member became a household name in WCW, NWA, and All Japan Pro Wrestling and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the iconic faction in 2016.

Terry Gordy won several titles throughout his career and was considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. However, Bam Bam dealt with severe addiction and alcoholism issues in his personal life, which ultimately took its toll on his body and health.

Terry Gordy died prematurely at the age of 40 in 2001 from a heart attack primarily caused by years of substance abuse.

#OnThisDayInWWE 20 years ago, Terry Gordy died of a heart attack.



He was just 40. pic.twitter.com/ZYsqZ51OlL — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) July 16, 2021

Jim Ross stated that despite Terry Gordy's mercurial skills in the ring, the WWE Hall of Famer would, unfortunately, be remembered for his drug-induced death.

"Unfortunately, that apparent drug-induced death, because that's a sensational way of looking at it, especially in today's world of internet feedback and fans have a lot of knowledge, or at least they think they do more often than not. Let's not forget that he, I've been told by guys who I truly respected, Watts, Ernie Ladd, Terry Funk, a lot of guys, that I hold in high regard, that said that he was the greatest teenage wrestler they ever saw in their lives. He was really, really good, Conrad, at 16. A big kid, a big athletic kid, but his instincts for wrestling and his psychology and his timing was just absolutely amazing." explained Ross

JR noted that Bam Bam was considered the best teenage wrestler in the business by his legendary peers. Ernie Ladd, Terry Funk, and Bill Watts sang praises about Terry Gordy to Jim Ross.

Terry Gordy should be remembered as one of the greatest big-man workers: Jim Ross

The Fabulous Freebird was a polished performer at 16 years old and had a sound understanding of in-ring psychology. Jim Ross added that Terry Gordy was big and athletic and that fans should rightly remember Gordy as one of the greatest 300-pound wrestlers in history.

Jim Ross felt that Terry Gordy's death sadly overshadowed the former WCW Tag Team Champion's wrestling achievements, similar to Chris Benoit's case. JR said that Terry Gordy deserved to be known for his in-ring exploits as the late, great Freebird was a generational talent.

Best six man combo ever. Terry Gordy will always be missed.. #ThankYouFreebirds pic.twitter.com/miVJ9z5xRl — josh floberg (@Tncouponer) July 16, 2021

"And I think him hooking up with Michael Hayes early was a good thing for thing for Bam Bam because Hayes was a student of the game and was way ahead of the curve than most guys I knew as far as being a smart guy and a good strategist and they were both hungry. But Terry Gordy should be remembered as one of the greatest big-man workers, 300-pound workers ever. Unfortunately, much like Chris Benoit, he is not going to be known or remembered for his wrestling. He is going to be remembered for how he died, and that's not cool," said Jim Ross.

Terry Gordy had a sizeable influence on wrestling as former WWE star Tucker Knight recently revealed Bam Bam as his all-time favorite during an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

You can watch the entire episode below:

Please credit Jim Ross' Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Arjun