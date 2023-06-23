"That's dirty" - WWE fans unhappy over AEW's disrespectful shot at Brock Lesnar

WWE fans aren't happy one bit over All Elite Wrestling's shot at Brock Lesnar in the AEW Fight Forever video game.

AEW Fight Forever is set to be released on June 29 and is garnering massive publicity on Twitter courtesy of gameplay footage that fans are sharing lately. One such footage didn't sit well with a lot of WWE fans.

The footage in question was shared by a Twitter user. It shows a glimpse of the finisher creation area, with Brock Lesnar's iconic F5 finisher available for use. The twist? The finisher is named "the Diverticulitis" in the game.

Brock Lesnar was diagnosed with diverticulitis in 2009

The WWE veteran became a top UFC star by 2009 but was unfortunately sidelined with diverticulitis.

The Beast has opened up in detail about his struggle with diverticulitis in his autobiography, "Death Clutch."

"Rena got me to Bismarck, and we could tell the people in the hospital were on point. Within twenty minutes, I was already getting a CT scan and antibodies. A few minutes later, the doctors diagnosed me with diverticulitis. I was told I had a hole in my stomach. I was being poisoned from the inside with my own body waste. No wonder I felt like death. The Bismarck doctors knew who I was, and what I did for a living. That means they knew that cutting me open would end my career, and they did not want to do that if it could be avoided."

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE in 2012. His second stint with the promotion was an even bigger success than the first one. The Beast Incarnate lost to John Cena in his return match.

WWE began pushing Lesnar as a massive threat in 2014. It all began when Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX, thus breaking his legendary winning streak at The Show of Shows.

Mere months later, Lesnar destroyed John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam 2014 to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Lesnar hit Cena with 16 German Suplexes in the contest and squashed him with ease.

Lesnar is still a WWE mainstay after all these years and is one of the highest-paid competitors in the history of the company. One wonders how Lesnar would react to AEW's shot at him.

