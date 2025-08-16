“That’s not an easy job” - Vince Russo praises 62-year-old WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE has a good blend of veterans and young blood working for them, both on and off the screen. The promotion currently boasts an exciting roster, featuring both up-and-coming wrestlers and seasoned veterans, and the same is true for the promotion's creative team.
The creative team consists of many individuals who have been involved in the creative process for years, and also has room for newer faces. One such veteran working for Triple H currently is none other than Bruce Prichard. The 62-year-old is currently in his third stint with the promotion, with his first one starting way back in 1987.
He currently serves as the Executive Director for the promotion, and was recently praised by a former colleague, Vince Russo. He was talking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he stated that Bruce Prichard is great at what he does.
"I mean, Bruce is great at what he does. You know, he's just a politician, but he's great at what he does. But that's what Bruce has to do, man. When you've got a live show and somebody's going long, Bruce has to re-time that show on the fly. Now, they're cutting things out. Now they're cutting time off of matches. He's got to do that in real time while it's going on. That's not an easy job, Mac. And Bruce has done that for years," Russo said. [34:10 onwards]
Bruce Prichard has a long association with WWE, going back decades. He's donned many hats within the promotion and has served as a commentator, booker, and even an on-screen manager. He debuted as Brother Love in 1988 and served as The Undertaker's manager during his first run with WWE.
