"That's everyone's job"- Should John Cena put over young stars on his retirement tour? Hall of Famer gives his opinion (Exclusive)

John Cena is working a limited schedule as he nears the end of his career. The Undisputed WWE Champion has less than 30 dates booked as far as his appearance with the global juggernaut is concerned. Now, a Hall of Famer has given his opinion on whether Cena should put over young stars on his retirement tour.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long if he feels John Cena needs to put over young stars instead of sharing the ring against established names during his retirement tour.

"That's what everybody's job is anyway. The way that [WWE] run business, once you reach a certain age in life, they feel that you can't draw any more money. So they feel like, you know, you put the young guys over and leave them strong. And I don't see nothing wrong with that. There's nothing wrong with that whatsoever. Leave a guy strong, you know what it means, so he can become somebody." [From 04:34 onwards]

John Cena's first title defense was made official on SmackDown this week. The Real Champion will put his title on the line against longtime foe Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. It remains to be seen which of these two men will walk out with the championship come May 10.

