"That's my f**king wife" - Ex-WWE star went off-script and ripped co-worker's tights despite Vince McMahon's warning

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled disobeying Vince McMahon's orders and going off-script after Rick Rude insulted his wife.

In 1988, Roberts entered a feud with Rude after the latter hit on his then-real-life wife, Cheryl Hagood. After winning a match against Tommy Angel, the former Intercontinental Champion surprisingly tore his tights to reveal another underneath with Cheryl's face on his groin. Having warned Rude before not to wear those tights, Roberts rushed to the ring and ripped them off.

In a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, Roberts revealed that ripping Rude's tights was not part of the script.

"We did the thing up there where he came to the show and asked Vince 'what do you think about these new tights I've got?' And of course it had Cheryl on his... When I walked up and seen that sh*t I said, 'you're not wearing that f**king sh*t out there.' [Rude said] 'Why not?' [Roberts replied] 'This is my f**king wife man.' He goes, 'I will wear them.' I said, 'if you wear them out there, I'm gonna hit the f**king ring and rip them off of you. [That's what you did] You're f**king right," he said. [15:42 - 16:09]

The WWE Hall of Famer disclosed that Vince McMahon ordered him not to go to the ring, but he disobeyed him.

"Vince argued with me as, 'why do you feel so strongly about that?' I said, 'Vince, if I don't go out there I'm a f**king douchbag.' You know, and he didn't understand that. 'F**k that Vince, you're not talking me out of it. As soon as he gets in the ring I'm going out.' And he's like, 'no, you're not. You're not gonna... No, you will not do that.' Shoo there I went," Roberts added. [16:10 - 16:36]

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon loved the segment

Despite ordering Jake "The Snake" Roberts not to go after Rick Rude, Vince McMahon loved the segment, as the Hall of Famer revealed in his interview with Cafe de Rene.

Roberts recalled the current WWE Executive Chairman's reaction to him ripping Rude's tights.

"After we did it. After it was over, Vince loved it. 'Oh that was f**king great television. Oh that was so f**king good.' Rick really put it over too. His legs were flailing and everything, his arms were flailing, because lord be known if he wanted to he'd knock me out in about 37 seconds. If he took his time," he said. [16:46 - 17:08]

