"That's my father!" - Wrestling Legend discusses Shane McMahon's possible WWE return match (Exclusive)

The ongoing WWE storyline between Vince McMahon and Austin Theory was a hot topic on this week's Legion of RAW, which featured the legendary Bill Apter as a special guest.

The veteran wrestling journalist shared his thoughts on the angle and even discussed the possibility of Shane McMahon returning for a match against Theory.

Apter was a fan of how WWE presented Austin Theory during the early weeks of the superstar's push on RAW. However, he added that the company had failed to elevate the 24-year-old to the next level as the storyline had not moved ahead on television.

Bill Apter said the following about the possibility of Theory being Vince McMahon's son in kayfabe and whether Shane McMahon could come back to get involved in the story:

"I liked the first few weeks that I saw Austin Theory with his whole gimmick with the selfies. I like it, I really thought they were going someplace with this, but I think they are not moving him to another level. They are keeping him where it is, so it's the same thing every week at this point. So, the loss, what's it going to do? It's going to make Mr. McMahon angry at him, but where are they going with this? Is he going to be his son, and then Shane comes back says, what are you doing? That's my father! The person who loses the match is Vince's son."

The yearly WrestleMania match for Shane McMahon has become a tradition of sorts, and WWE has the opportunity to get him back after a relatively long absence.

Vince Russo, however, stated that Vince McMahon is too old to be Austin Theory's storyline dad. The former WWE writer agreed with Bill Apter and said he was also clueless about the future of Theory's program with the company's CEO.

"Let's be honest; he is way too old for the storyline to be like, Austin Theory is my son. He would have had Austin when he was like 55. Like, that ain't happening. I don't know where we're going with this, bro," Russo stated.

Will Shane McMahon make his WWE return?

Shane McMahon has not appeared on WWE television since his loss to Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match at WrestleMania 37.

A recent backstage update regarding McMahon's status revealed that he was no longer involved with the company. Additionally, former WWE referee Mike Chioda even disclosed details about the possible unrest between the McMahon family members.

Is Shane McMahon really done with his on-screen run in WWE, or could he be brought back as a twist in the developing saga between Austin Theory and the WWE boss? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry