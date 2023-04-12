"That's my first time, don't get it twisted" - Former WWE star recalls intense encounter with The Rock (Exclusive)

Former WWE Hardcore Champion Johnny Stamboli recently recollected a backstage incident with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson regarding his "Brahma Bull" tattoo.

From 2001 through 2004, Stamboli was a member of the WWE roster. When the sports entertainment conglomerate acquired WCW in 2001, it purchased the contracts of numerous wrestlers, including the 45-year-old star. During his stint, he became a three-time Hardcore Champion and shared the locker room with several legends.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Johnny Stamboli recalled an interesting exchange with The Rock during the Attitude Era. He praised the former WWE Champion and remembered watching the monitor screen after his matches. At the time, even Johnny had a "bull" tattoo on his arm, which caught The Great One's attention.

"I had a bull tattooed on my arm, and he walked up next to me, and we're watching the monitor. He looked down, and he did his eyebrow thing; the tattoo is bull, and I was like, 'Rock, that's my first time, don't get it twisted. I didn't get this because of you,'" Johnny Stamboli said. [31:02 - 31:19]

The Rock's reported status for WWE WrestleMania 40

The Brahma Bull was rumored to compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. However, the match never materialized, and a similar situation is possible in Philadelphia a year from now.

The audience expected Cody Rhodes to finish his story and dethrone The Tribal Chief, but The American Nightmare fell short in the main event of The Show of Shows. Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline interfered in the match, allowing Reigns to extend his historic title reign. Hence, many fans hope The Rock will return to defeat Reigns as the latter is starting to run out of credible challengers.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, while it is possible, WWE fans should not expect The Great One to compete at WrestleMania 40 next year.

"Dwayne Johnson, when he turned down this year due to schedule, did leave a crack in the door open about possibly doing Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40 next year. But that was far from a commitment and certainly nothing anyone should count on happening," Meltzer said. [H/T - Cultaholic]

It remains to be seen if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will appear to humble his cousin Roman Reigns anytime soon. Until then, fans must stay tuned to witness the Bloodline storyline unfold.

