Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts about Rhea Ripley's jaw-dropping spot on this week's WWE RAW, where she slammed Luke Gallows.

The Judgment Day and The O.C. had a back-and-forth promo segment on RAW to hype their six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel next week. Following this, The Judgment Day's leader Finn Balor squared off against O.C.'s Karl Anderson, with other members of both stables at ringside.

At one point, both stables came to blows on the outside, with Rhea Ripley leaving fans stunned by dropping a 290-pound Gallows with a powerslam. Even though Balor came up victorious, it was his stablemate, Ripley, whose insane feat of strength left the fans buzzing and enthralled.

However, Vince Russo pointed out a significant flaw in what went down between Ripley and Gallows on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo explained that since the former RAW Women's Champion slammed a man, she came across a babyface. He added that fans cheering for the spot was further evidence of the same.

"Rhea Ripley slamming Luke Gallows, bro, that's a babyface move. For a woman to bodyslam a guy, that's not heat. People are gonna cheer that. That's not heat," said Vince Russo. (12:55 - 13:10)

The O.C. could soon recruit a female performer to combat Rhea Ripley

The Judgment Day's biggest advantage over The O.C. is that they have Ripley in their ranks, apart from Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. As for the AJ Styles-led stable, they are in need of a female member who could go against Ripley.

A report earlier highlighted that WWE was looking to have a female performer join The O.C. to even the odds against their feud with The Judgment Day.

Even in a backstage segment on this week's RAW, Styles and The Good Brothers were seen brainstorming ideas to keep Ripley in check.

It would be wise of The O.C. to recruit someone before Crown Jewel. Otherwise, Rhea Ripley could turn the tide in Judgment Day's before just by standing at the ringside.

