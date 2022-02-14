"That's what I don't like about that"- WWE veteran on major issue with RK-Bro (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo shared his honest thoughts on RK-Bro while speaking with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta.

RK-Bro has consistently been one of the most entertaining acts on WWE TV for a while now. Randy Orton and Riddle's chemistry has wowed the WWE Universe over the past few months.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo opened up on the tandem in his latest interview with Sportskeeda. He explained what he likes and doesn't like about the duo in detail.

"RKO and Riddle, they are over huge with the kids. The kids love Riddle. I'm sure they are selling all kinds of merchandise, and Riddle's over huge with the kids. I like Riddle, I like Orton. What I don't like about this is, in putting this tag team together, I don't think they've stayed true to Orton's character. Remember Orton was RKOing everybody on the street. I don't think Randy Orton would like anybody. If it would have been a year-long storyline... to me, it happened too quickly. That's what I don't like about that," said Russo. [9:47-10:58]

A handful of WWE creative members reportedly want to split RK-Bro

As per a recent report, a few members of the WWE creative team want to split Randy Orton and Riddle. The report states that plans were discussed for the duo to split and battle for the WWE title at WrestleMania 38.

RK-Bro was formed last year and quickly became a big hit among the WWE Universe. Orton and Riddle defeated Omos and AJ Styles to win the RAW Tag Team titles at SummerSlam 2021. They lost their belts to Alpha Academy earlier this year after holding them for 142 days.

Orton and Riddle's pairing has given a big boost to WWE's merch sales over the past few months. This angle has helped Riddle get over big time with fans, and the eventual split is bound to lead to an even bigger push for him.

Do you agree with Russo's assessment of RK-Bro? Have you been enjoying Orton and Riddle's pairing on WWE RAW?

