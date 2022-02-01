WWE Rumor Roundup: Top RAW superstar's push nixed because of Brock Lesnar, RK-Bro split, and more 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of WWE to you. In today's edition, we will talk about some big topics revolving around the Royal Rumble event last weekend.

Brock Lesnar was the star of the show who won the Royal Rumble match despite losing the WWE title to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night. The Beast Incarnate wasn't the company's original choice to win the match and his win, unfortunately, nixed the planned push for Riddle. We will talk about that and other big topics:

#3 Riddle was supposed to win the Royal Rumble match originally

PWInsider reported that Riddle was the frontrunner to win the Royal Rumble before it was decided that Lesnar should win. The report also said that there was a call for Randy Orton to be the winner, but The Viper declined the opportunity. He wanted Riddle to get the push instead.

The report also stated that several changes were made to the plan for the rumble match over one week before the company finally chose Brock Lesnar as the 2022 rumble winner.

#2 Details on Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble win

ᴍᴏʜɪᴛ𝟒𝟓 @MohitRohitian



Lesssgooooo Brock !! 🥳🥳🥳🤩🤩🤩

#RoyalRumble #BrockLesnar He did it again after 19 years....!!!!Lesssgooooo Brock !! 🥳🥳🥳🤩🤩🤩 He did it again after 19 years....!!!!Lesssgooooo Brock !! 🥳🥳🥳🤩🤩🤩#RoyalRumble #BrockLesnar https://t.co/RMkonZRDjW

Ringside News has reported that Brock Lesnar's win at Royal Rumble was kept a secret from everyone in the company. It was only on the day of the show that the cat was let out of the bag.

"Here's a little tidbit of info we learned after the Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble entry was "kept pretty quiet but talent was told this early in the day" before the Royal Rumble event started."

Lesnar lost the WWE title to Bobby Lashley due to interference from Roman Reigns. However, he entered at #30 in the men's rumble and won dominantly.

#1 More on WWE's plan for RK-Bro splitting

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes WWE had plans since the pairing began last spring for Riddle vs Randy Orton @ SummerSlam, which didn’t happen. Plan was to hold off til Mania. I’m told now only a handful of creative members want to spilt them, w/ the idea that if the match happens, it should be for the WWE title WWE had plans since the pairing began last spring for Riddle vs Randy Orton @ SummerSlam, which didn’t happen. Plan was to hold off til Mania. I’m told now only a handful of creative members want to spilt them, w/ the idea that if the match happens, it should be for the WWE title

As per WrestleVotes, the company wants Riddle and Orton to be split ahead of SummerSlam. The original plan was to have the two men face each other at the Biggest Event of Summer, but now the idea is to wait till WrestleMania for a match between the two.

The report also noted that there are a lot of supporters in the creative team who want the duo to split. There are also calls for a match between Orton and Riddle at WrestleMania for the WWE title.

What are your thoughts on these reports? Let us know in the comments below!

