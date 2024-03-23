"That's very intriguing to me" - Popular WWE star excited to see Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

WWE star Sami Zayn is excited to see Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso square off at WrestleMania XL this year.

It will be brother vs. brother in an extremely personal showdown at this year's WrestleMania. The seeds of this rivalry were planted back at SummerSlam 2023 when Jimmy attacked Jey and prevented him from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sami mentioned that he was excited to see Jimmy and Jey Uso lock horns. He spoke about his history with The Bloodline and the Usos. The star claimed that it was a big deal for the two brothers to face off at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and they were going to put on a show.

"I'm pretty excited for Jimmy and Jey. You know obviously, the history with those guys, getting to see them go one-on-one and I know how much that match means to them. I'm pretty excited to see what they can do with each other."

Sami added that the encounter had all the makings of an instant classic. He recalled how excited he was when Matt and Jeff Hardy went one-on-one for the first time. He felt the Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso match had the same vibes and star power.

"I remember being a huge huge fan of the Hardy brothers back in the day. And the first time they were going at it, I was just so intrigued to see these two guys who've come up together and what's it gonna be like when they're finally on the other side. You've never seen that before, you've always seen them together and it's the first time you're seeing them on the opposite sides of the ring, one-on-one. That's very intriguing to me." [9:33 onwards]

The two brothers squared off on RAW this past Monday in a fiery promo exchange. Things got worse when the two started to throw hands, and Solo Sikoa joined the fray to mount a two-on-one attack on Jey Uso. Cody Rhodes rushed in to make the save and rescued his friend.

It will be interesting to see how highly personal rivalry culminates at the Showcase of Immortals.

