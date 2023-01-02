"That's just childish" - WWE fans react to Roman Reigns seemingly taking revenge against former Universal Champion for earlier incident

WWE fans worldwide have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Roman Reigns seemingly giving a receipt to Kevin Owens for his Survivor Series injury on SmackDown.

The last WWE show of 2022 saw the Tribal Chief team up with Sami Zayn to take on Kevin Owens and John Cena. This was the first time Reigns and KO came face-to-face after their incident at WWE Survivor Series. Meanwhile, the Undisputed Universal Champion seemingly ensured he had his revenge this time.

The Prizefighter suffered an eye injury during the match, which came after Reigns possibly decided to get a receipt in for the slap Owens dished out on him back at Survivor Series. However, Owens was able to recover from it and secured the victory for his team after delivering a Stunner to Sami Zayn.

The exchange did not go unnoticed by wrestling fans. Many took to Twitter to reflect on the moment. While some feel receipts are common in the wrestling world, many thought that it was uncalled for and that Roman Reigns should have moved on from the Survivor Series injury.

Kevin Owens stated his desire to face Roman Reigns in front of WWE fans

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from each other. The duo has faced off in the past on multiple occasions. Their last singles encounter was in 2021 at Royal Rumble, where Reigns retained the Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, The Prizefighter stated that he would love to revisit the rivalry in front of a sold-out crowd:

"I think the story is just not done. A lot of people watching would agree. It's been two years since all that stuff happened. Everything Roman and I put each other through happened in front of empty arena during the pandemic. I would love to be able to get that, recapture that and see what happens when it's in front of a sold-out arena or sold-out stadium, and get the feel the energy of a crowd watching what's unfolding in front of them. I'd love to get to do that one more time for my own benefit, just to be able to hear what we can do with the fans in the stands."

Kevin Owens handed Roman Reigns his first clean loss in WWE in almost three years on December 30, 2022. This could prove vital in The Prizefighter securing a match against the Tribal Chief.

