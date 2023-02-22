"That's just not a finisher" - Former WWE Champion reveals how Dean Malenko helped him with his signature move

A finishing move is a very important factor in the presentation of a WWE Superstar. The move can be as impactful as the Tombstone Piledriver, or as flashy as the People's Elbow. The only thing a superstar's finishing move cannot be is forgettable. Thankfully, a former WWE Champion was able to avoid that with the advice of some wrestling legends.

The Miz's Skull Crushing Finale has withstood the test of time as a finishing move. He has had a remarkable WWE career thus far and has put some of the biggest stars away with his finishing move.

In a recent TikTok video, the 42-year-old RAW star disclosed how the Skull Crushing Finale came to be. He revealed that wrestling veterans Arn Anderson and Dean Malenko helped him come up with the move:

"The knee lift into the neckbreaker, which was my former one, which I called the Reality Check, and they’re like, ‘That’s just not a finisher.’ Then I re-upped it, what if I doing it into one move? That didn’t work for him either. Then one day, Dean was like, ‘Why don’t you try and do a full nelson and sweep the front of his legs and see if that works.’ And we did it, and everyone seemed to like it. I liked it because I could pretty much do it on everybody, and so that is how the Skull-Crushing Finale was created," said The Miz. [H/T:EWrestlingNews]

The Miz's losing streak continues on WWE RAW

The Miz has fallen on some hard times recently in WWE. He had an embarrassing showing during the Men's Royal Rumble match and is now on a losing streak on RAW.

Heading into last night's edition of the red brand, The Miz lost consecutive matches to Rick Boogs. The A-Lister seemed unfazed by the recent losses and was confident ahead of his match against Seth Rollins.

The Visionary was highly motivated last night on RAW following Logan Paul's attack on him at Elimination Chamber. The 27-year-old planted Rollins with a Stomp during the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event. Austin Theory capitalized with the A-Town Down to retain the title.

Seth took out his frustrations on The Miz last night and hit him with multiple Stomps. The match ended due to a referee stoppage as The Miz was passed out in the ring.

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul appear to be on a collision course for WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Time will tell what WWE has in store for The Miz at its biggest show of the year.

