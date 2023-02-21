"Stop, he's already dead"- Fans react to Seth Rollins' dominant victory on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins had a dominant performance over The Miz on the evening's edition of Monday Night RAW, and now the WWE Universe is reacting to that victory.

Rollins and The Miz butted heads last Monday when The Visionary appeared on Miz TV and built up to Elimination Chamber. After an exchange, the two came to blows, and Rollins laid out The A-Lister with his signature curb stomp. A matchup between the two was announced for tonight to settle their differences.

Well, after a competitive contest, Rollins showed that he wasn't there to mess around. He would eventually pick up the victory by hitting the Miz with a series of curb stomps, leaving the former WrestleMania main-eventer lying unconscious.

The referee eventually called for the bell, and Rollins was awarded the matchup due to the referee's stoppage. The WWE Universe has since reacted to that matchup by sharing a ton of feedback on Twitter.

Chriss 🇩🇴 @theerealchriss Seth Rollins defeats The Miz. Of course this was gonna happen. It’s only a matter of time until we get Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul at WrestleMania. We all know it’s gonna happen #WWERaw Seth Rollins defeats The Miz. Of course this was gonna happen. It’s only a matter of time until we get Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul at WrestleMania. We all know it’s gonna happen #WWERaw

RYN📦 @Adams_Ryno Least this made sense finally. Seth Rollins and The Miz have a great match. I don’t like too much referee engagement “Elimination Chamber”. But this was ok The Miz could not continue Seth Rollins wins after 3 curb stomps. #WWERaw Least this made sense finally. Seth Rollins and The Miz have a great match. I don’t like too much referee engagement “Elimination Chamber”. But this was ok The Miz could not continue Seth Rollins wins after 3 curb stomps. #WWERaw

Mr. Shyness @MrShyness8 Seth Rollins gets the win over The Miz via Referee Stoppage after multiple Curb Stomps to The Miz! #WWERaw Seth Rollins gets the win over The Miz via Referee Stoppage after multiple Curb Stomps to The Miz! #WWERaw

Kurumi Tokisaki [Alyssa] @Kurumi_Alyssa9 Seth Rollins picks up the W against The Miz sending Logan Paul a message with 3 Stomps on Miz. #WWERAW Seth Rollins picks up the W against The Miz sending Logan Paul a message with 3 Stomps on Miz. #WWERAW

connor goebel @goebsy_goebel The Miz dropped a half court shot and they have him lose to Seth Rollins in a referee stoppage, smh the disrespect #WWERaw The Miz dropped a half court shot and they have him lose to Seth Rollins in a referee stoppage, smh the disrespect #WWERaw

Some pointed out that Seth Rollins's viciousness was to send a message to Logan Paul, who cost him the Elimination Chamber match on Saturday. The two are reportedly set to clash at WrestleMania 39.

What did you think of The Miz vs. Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments below.

