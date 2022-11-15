"That's how they kill talent" - Wrestling veteran heavily criticizes WWE for misusing Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley will be a part of the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames premium live event. She will team up with Damange CTRL and Nikki Cross for a huge 5-on-5 match.

However, Vince Russo wasn't pleased with Ripley's booking on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The former RAW Women's Champion was attacked by the returning Mia Yim last week.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo criticized Ripley for not going after Yim despite being the target of a blindside attack.

"The typical Rhea Ripley wrestling BS. She doesn't get in the ring, 'No, not now, on my time'. This girl attacked you last week, you're supposed to be the toughest female in the entire federation. You were attacked, you were blindsided. Now she is inviting you in the ring and you're saying, 'No, no, no...'" said Vince Russo.

He further suggested that WWE is misusing Ripley and killing her talent in the process.

"Bro, they gotta stop with this wrestling BS bro. It is horrible, it is horrible. Wouldn't it have been better for Rhea Ripley to get heat on Mia Yim and then because of that they get in the WarGames? Because that happened bro, they get in. Bro, that's how they kill talent bro." added Vince Russo. [20:55 - 22:16]

Rhea Ripley has been the wildcard for The Judgment Day in their feud with The OC

A few weeks ago, she assisted Dominik Mysterio in his match against AJ Styles, helping the young WWE star secure the biggest win of his career so far. At the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Ripley once again took the fight to The O.C., attacking Styles and allowing The Judgment Day to secure a huge six-man tag team match win.

In response, Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows joined forces with Mia Yim, who recently returned to WWE.

