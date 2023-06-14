"That's what they are looking at" - Veteran on if Dominik will beat Cody Rhodes and why WWE booked the MITB match (Exclusive)

WWE has begun an unexpected feud between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio, with the two superstars set for their first-ever singles match at Money in the Bank. During this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo briefly spoke about WWE's possible reasoning behind the match.

After initially hesitating to accept Cody Rhodes' challenge, Rhea Ripley accepted the offer on Dominik's behalf before ending RAW's opening segment with a cheap shot on The American Nightmare.

With WWE delaying the inevitable third bout between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, getting Dominik Mysterio into the picture is an intriguing decision, to say the least.

Vince Russo noted that the one reason why Dominik has been chosen is that he might be amongst the few superstars whose character might not get affected even after losing to Cody.

The former writer explained WWE's approach on Legion of RAW, as you can view below:

"That's what they are looking at. They are looking at, 'He has got all this heat, so it doesn't even matter if he loses to Cody.' That's how they are looking at it." [18:30 - 18:46]

Vince Russo continued talking about the formatting of this week's RAW and claimed that the first 35 minutes were downright "boring."

With three hours to book, Monday Night RAW might have a few dull moments, and Russo felt WWE wasn't doing themselves any favors by presenting predictable angles and matches. He added:

"This opening segment was so boring. And the dialogue was so cliched. I mean, bro, then we go right into the predictable match. The Miz is not going to beat Cody Rhodes. So, let's get this to about to 8:35-ish. Let's eat 35 minutes here with a very bad opening promo and a very, very predictable match to start the evening." [17:45 - 18:18]

Vince Russo explains why WWE Superstars like Dominik Mysterio don't have "real heat"

Rey Mysterio's son gets some of the loudest reactions, and it has given fans the wrong impression about his growth as a heel, according to Vince Russo.

The wrestling veteran blamed the present-day fanbase for overdoing things that would be considered "cool" amongst the younger viewers. Russo stated that most people join the bandwagon and repeat whatever is trending.

Fans singing Seth Rollins' entrance song and the momentum that Ripley and Dom are examples of "fake heat," as Russo explained:

"They are not booing heels and cheering babyfaces. This crowd, this "mark" crowd, are doing what they think the cool kids should do. The cool kids are cheering Rhea Ripley. The cool kids are telling Bronson Reed to squash Nakamura again. The cool kids are booing Dominik Mysterio out of the building. There are no baby faces and heels. This is a crowd that desperately wants to be the cool kids. It's all fake, bro; it's not real heat." [21:45 onwards]

What are your predictions for Dominik vs. Rhodes? Share them in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes