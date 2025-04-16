"That's love" - Comedian FLIRTS with Liv Morgan in front of Dominik Mysterio

A popular stand-up comedian recently flirted with WWE star Liv Morgan in front of her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio. This happened during The Judgment Day stars' visit to India earlier this month.

Following the March 31, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW, ''Daddy'' Dom and his Güerita traveled to Mumbai to promote WWE's official move to the Netflix streaming platform in India. The on-screen couple was also spotted in ethnic wear, with Morgan in a saree and Mysterio in a kurta set, resembling a scene from a Bollywood romantic comedy movie.

In the latest episode of the Menu Please on Netflix India's YouTube channel, stand-up comedians Aaditya Kulshreshth (aka Kullu) and Rohan Joshi introduced The Judgment Day stars to a variety of mouthwatering Indian dishes. At one point in the video, Kullu, known for his flirting game, playfully tried his luck on Liv Morgan, making her laugh even with ''Dirty'' Dom sitting next to her.

"You have just started like teasing me," Kullu said. "No! I feel like you don't like me," Liv replied. "Who said this? Who in this world can say this? [sic] Why would I not like you?" he asked. "Because I feel like you just keep arguing with me," Morgan said. "That's love!" Aaditya Kulshreshth replied. [From 12:36 to 13:04]

You can watch the entire episode below:

Dominik Mysterio gives a new name to Liv Morgan after WWE RAW

During a recent appearance on the RAW Recap podcast, The Latino Cheat made a huge claim about Liv Morgan. Dom also praised the former WWE Women's World Champion.

The co-host of the show, Megan Morant, referenced Rhea Ripley, aka Mami, breaking the internet with her recent post. However, Dominik Mysterio claimed he did not care about Ripley and that he had only one "Mami," Liv Morgan.

"What about her [Ripley]? Who is Mami? [sic] I've one Mami, and that's the Güerita, that's by my side. The greatest women's champion of all time, the greatest three-time tag champion of all time, along with Raquel [Rodriguez], Liv Morgan," he said.

Mysterio will compete at WrestleMania 41 for the Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Meanwhile, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

Only time will tell if The Judgment Day stars will be laced with gold or not following 'Mania.

Please credit Netflix India's YouTube channel and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

