"That's where the money is" - Former WWE manager is impressed with Sami Zayn and Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the growing momentum of WWE SmackDown, citing the rise of Sami Zayn and Bray Wyatt as major stars.

Though Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns remains the biggest attraction on the blue brand, the last few months have seen many other stars stepping up their game. The likes of Sami Zayn, Gunther, and Bray Wyatt, among others, have become legitimate draws for the promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell also discussed the same, explaining how the "mood" of SmackDown has changed with the emergence of Zayn and Wyatt.

The former WWE manager added that earlier, The Tribal Chief was the only big draw, making everything else on the show "boring."

"But when the mood changes, especially with Sami Zayn and Bray Wyatt, now they got something to show. Now they got something to focus on. Remember, before; it was just one thing - Roman Reigns and whoever his opponent was. That was it. Then you got Richochet every week and The New Day every week, and it was over; it got boring," said Dutch Mantell.

Mantell added that thanks to all the positive momentum, WWE is in the process of doing massive business, mainly through merchandise sales.

"But now it's not boring. Now they're in the process of doing huge, huge business. Not so much huge business at the gate, huge business with the merchandising and everything else. That's where the money is." [8:47 - 9:24]

Check out the full video below:

If you're interested in sports betting, the Indianapolis Colts play the Los Angeles Chargers this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Dutch Mantell thinks WWE has improved under Triple H

Elsewhere in the video, Dutch Mantell also pointed out how, since The Game has assumed power in WWE, the weekly programming has become better.

Mantell mentioned that several performers are now over with fans and that he's excited about whatever the promotion has in store in the future.

"And now, all of a sudden, the bench has gotten better; everything got better. When companies get hot like this, all they gotta do is just touch it; red hot. Because I think they got the fans' attention now, and they got a lot of guys over, and let's see where they go. I'm actually excited for it," added Dutch Mantell. [3:36 - 4:50]

Mantell's optimism about improved programming can also be sensed through fan reactions. The blue brand will have another chance to shine as fans will witness the return of John Cena on the December 30 edition of the show. The 16-time world champion will team up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's take on SmackDown becoming better in recent months? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes