"That's why nobody is over" - WWE veteran Vince Russo discloses what's missing in pro wrestling today (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has discussed what's possibly missing in pro wrestling today.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo brought up Attitude Era superstar Steve Blackman and how his undefeated streak was handled in the company. The former Hardcore Champion was undefeated at one point, and WWE found a way to keep his streak alive when he collided with a top star like The Rock. Russo believes such booking is missing from wrestling today.

During the same conversation, the WWE veteran shared that The Rock was in a feud with Farooq, and the latter's inference was used to keep Blackman's streak intact while preventing The People's Champion from losing clean.

"You know what's so freaking different man, I swear to God. I was doing the Attitude Era show today. There was a match between The Rock and Steve Blackman. Steve Blackman was undefeated. This is what everybody is missing. So Blackman's undefeated and he's facing The Rock. How are we going to keep Blackman's streak alive?"

Russo continued:

"Well because there was a storyline of Rock wanting to take over The Nation [of Domination], we used Farooq and that story to let Blackman sneak over. So that keeps Blackman's streak alive, Rock had a total out. That's what's missing today bro, that's why nobody is over. You're talking about these guys that are midcarders now. Everybody's a midcarder because it's 50/50 booking. Everyone's a midcarder." [33:11 - 34:24]

Vince Russo wonders if WWE management has forgotten the "formula"

This week's episode of RAW started with a Bloodline segment and ended with an angle featuring its leader, Roman Reigns. There was also a brawl between Logan Paul and Seth Rollins that left The Visionary knocked out cold during the show.

Vince Russo complained about the booking of the show and questioned whether WWE higher-ups forgot the formula.

"Bro, swear to god, when I'm watching these shows, I'm constantly asking myself this question with creative, with Vince. Vince is older now bro, so he's probably forgotten but you got Prichard there, and I constantly ask myself. Do these guys not even know what brought you to the dance? Do you not even remember what the formula was?" said Vince Russo.

Next week's edition of RAW will be the final episode of the red brand before WrestleMania 39. It'll be interesting to see what the company has in store for the mega show.

