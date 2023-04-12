"That's obvious" - WWE legend claims he would defeat John Cena in a never-seen-before match

John Cena has battled many wrestling icons during his career and, unsurprisingly, has also beaten most of them. "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase believes he would have won against The Cenation Leader had they faced each other in a dream match.

As part of The Wrestling Collection's #WhatIfWednesday initiative on Twitter, DiBiase proposed an idea where he would have feuded with John Cena instead of Hulk Hogan during the golden era of wrestling.

The two-time Million Dollar Champion claimed he would have scored a three-count over The Franchise Player and even felt that their promo exchanges would have been memorable. DiBiase ended his tweet with a hilarious shot at Cena, referencing the latter's "you can't see me" memes:

"Ted DiBiase vs John Cena Imagine the mic battles if I was chasing the gold against @JohnCena instead of @HulkHogan all of those years. Of course I would win, that's obvious. The question is how? Tough to beat an opponent I cannot see! Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! #WhatIfWednesday," tweeted the WWE Hall of Famer.

When did John Cena last wrestle, and when will WWE fans see him again?

Since becoming a highly sought-after name in Hollywood, John Cena expectedly hasn't been able to devote much time to WWE, where he was the undisputed top guy for over a decade.

Cena's success as an actor hasn't taken away his passion for wrestling, as he still sporadically returns to WWE for big matches. Given his star power and drawing ability, the 16-time world champion was part of WWE's WrestleMania 39 festivities in Los Angeles as he worked a program with Austin Theory.

While the young United States Champion got the biggest win of his career in the opening match on Night One, staunch supporters of Cena hated seeing their hero lose at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The 45-year-old WWE veteran has since returned to his busy schedule outside the ring, and we sadly have no details on when his next match might happen. Wrestling fans, though, can catch the popular superstar on a new WWE show, and you can check out all the details here.

