John Cena's appearance confirmed in new WWE show

John Cena has confirmed his appearance in the new docuseries WWE: Recruits.

The new series is set to premiere on The Roku Channel. It will follow a group of men and women who hope to become superstars. Several top talents are set to appear in the docuseries, including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

John Cena also took to Twitter to confirm his participation in the program. In addition to appearing in the new eight-episode series, he will also be the producer.

"#WWE, much like life, is not about the heights of success, but the journey to get better each day. Excited for the opportunity to partner with @WWE and @Roku on this exciting endeavor to find the generation of Superstars!" Cena tweeted.

John Cena lost to Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 39

On March 6, John Cena returned to Monday Night RAW, where he was confronted by United States Champion Austin Theory. The latter challenged The Cenation Leader to a title match at WrestleMania 39. Although Cena initially declined, he later changed his mind to prove he did not give up on the fans.

Last Saturday, Cena and Theory kicked off the high-profile show. Although Cena made his opponent tap out, the referee did not see it. Theory later delivered a low blow to the 16-time world champion before hitting him with the A-Town Down to pick up the victory.

After his defeat, Cena took to Twitter to send a message to the fans.

"There are few things in entertainment that can rival seeing the @WWEUniverse during a #WrestleMania entrance. Thankful I got share mine with some very special friends," he wrote.

