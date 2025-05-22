“That’s a perfect story” - John Cena’s heel turn could’ve been perfect if WWE did this one thing, says veteran (Exclusive)

17-time WWE World Champion John Cena shocked the entire pro wrestling world following his Elimination Chamber win at the titular event. Cena defeated CM Punk to win the match and book his spot in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41 against the then-champion Cody Rhodes.

Following his win, Cena did the unthinkable and attacked Rhodes after he refused to join hands with The Rock. This led to the 48-year-old aligning himself with The Great One and turning heel for the first time in over 20 years.

Speaking about it on The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, wrestling veteran Vince Russo offered his insight on the turn. He added if WWE could've given John Cena a promo, laying out his ambitions at Elimination Chamber, it would've made the heel turn a 'perfect story'.

"If he would have went over in the Elimination Chamber, all he had to do was cut that one promo saying, 'I know this might be my last opportunity ever of becoming the champion.' Then, you get to the match, it looks like he's gonna lose and he does the unthinkable. He cheats because he knew. That's a perfect story. Everybody can understand that story. There wasn't going to be another opportunity. He had to do whatever he had to do. It's such an clear, easy story," Russo said. [From 2:38 onwards]

John Cena's heel turn ultimately ended up being one of WWE's most viral moments of the year. The turn garnered the company widespread publicity, which in turn helped the sports entertainment giant make WrestleMania 41 the most-viewed WrestleMania of all time.

