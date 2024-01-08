"That's the picture that makes the most sense" - Eric Bischoff on who Roman Reigns should face at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns has his hands full as the Road to WrestleMania is about to begin with Royal Rumble 2024. He will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles on January 27. Meanwhile, The Rock's recent return has stirred speculation of a potential match between the two Samoans.

Fans are split over who The Tribal Chief should face at WrestleMania 40, as many believe Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns would be the ideal choice so that Rhodes could finally 'finish the story.' The American Nightmare lost to Reigns last year, and viewers believed it would result in a rematch at WrestleMania 40. However, The Rock's comeback has seemingly thrown a wrench in the plans.

On Strictly Business, Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff said the best-case scenario creatively would be to book Reigns to defeat The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2024 and then face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. From a business point of view, Bischoff mentioned that Rock vs. Reigns in Australia would help the show become a financial success:

"My first thoughts were, The Rock doesn't have anything to prove. He's not trying to build his wrestling career. His resume is carved in platinum at this point. And just the relationship between Rock and Roman (...), it wouldn't hurt Roman to beat Rock, especially going into WrestleMania if there is going to be a title change there. That's the picture that makes the most sense to me creatively and strategically," he said. (22:30 - 23:05)

Mark Henry believes Roman Reigns should take on both The Rock and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

During a discussion on Busted Open, Henry asserted that if Roman Reigns were to face both The Rock and Rhodes at WrestleMania, it would cater to all interests.

Henry highlighted the possibility of The Tribal Chief losing his title to Rhodes on the second night of The Show of Shows due to being physically worn out from his clash with The Brahma Bull on Night One.

''But because Roman was so beat up with being in there with The Rock, he cannot beat Cody, and Cody wins and becomes the World Champion [sic]. And you serve all the masters at that point."

It is doubtful that Roman Reigns will compete twice at WrestleMania 40. However, Reigns beating The Rock at Elimination Chamber would boost Cody Rhodes' credibility if he manages to defeat The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

