"That's the problem" - Vince Russo urges WWE to avoid a big mistake with Goldberg before Crown Jewel (Exclusive) 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo analyzed the latest RAW episode as always with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, and Russo specifically highlighted a potential booking mistake that could be committed with regards to Goldberg.

Goldberg appeared on this week's RAW via a pre-taped segment to send a daunting message to Bobby Lashley. The veteran warned WWE's Almighty that he was coming after his soul and not the WWE Championship.

Vince Russo stated that WWE could potentially make a big booking blunder if they don't get Goldberg for next week's RAW to confront Bobby Lashley. Goldberg made a strong statement in his brief promo on RAW, but Russo said that the superstar's words would mean nothing if WWE saved his return for Crown Jewel.

The 54-year-old wrestler delivered a decent line that stayed true to his gimmick of being a superhero-like badass; however, Russo noted that Goldberg's image would still take a hit if he didn't appear to walk the talk on the next RAW episode.

The former WWE head writer believes Goldberg's sustained absence before the Saudi Arabia show could lead to fans assuming the old-timer was terrified to stand up to the reigning WWE Champion in the storyline.

Here's what Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone during the latest Legion of RAW episode:

"Here is the problem, okay? You missed a week. We got him this week, and he says I'm not coming for the championship; I'm coming for Bobby Lashley's soul. Okay, bro! He has got to come for Lashley next week, otherwise, I'm coming for Lashley's soul, but I'm really not going to come until I'm booked against him at the Saudi show. That's the problem, bro. You can't have this guy say this and just not show up out of the blue next week. So, Goldberg doesn't show up; we don't see him again, so, okay. We're assuming now that he is full of crap, and he is afraid," Vince Russo explained.

When will Goldberg have his WWE rematch against Bobby Lashley?

Going by WWE's decision-making pattern and Goldberg's limited-dates contract, the company might not get the former WCW champion back before the go-home show.

Golberg and Bobby Lashley's rematch is reportedly scheduled for the Crown Jewel match card in October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

